Wed, Nov 05, 2025 @ 23:42 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsEurozone PPI edges lower, energy costs weigh

Eurozone PPI edges lower, energy costs weigh

Action Forex
By Action Forex

Eurozone producer prices dipped slightly in September. PPI fell -0.1% mom and -0.2% yoy, matching market expectations.

The decline was led primarily by softer energy prices, which fell -0.2% on the month, while prices for intermediate and capital goods remained stable. Among consumer categories, durable goods rose 0.3% and non-durable goods edged up 0.1%.

Across the broader European Union, producer prices rose 0.1% mom and 0.1% yoy, suggesting only a mild uptick in cost pressures. The largest monthly declines were seen in Bulgaria and Finland (-0.7%), while Romania (+1.2%), Estonia (+0.7%), and Lithuania (+0.4%) posted the biggest increases.

Full Eurozone PPI release here.

Action Forex
Action Forex

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Disclaimer: The broker listings provided on ActionForex.com are for informational and comparison purposes only and do not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to trade.

We strive to ensure the accuracy of broker information including licenses, trading conditions, and contact details; however, data may change without notice.

ActionForex.com may receive compensation from brokers through advertising and affiliate partnership.

Always verify the latest details directly with the broker before opening an account.

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.