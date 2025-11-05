Eurozone PPI edges lower, energy costs weigh

Eurozone producer prices dipped slightly in September. PPI fell -0.1% mom and -0.2% yoy, matching market expectations.

The decline was led primarily by softer energy prices, which fell -0.2% on the month, while prices for intermediate and capital goods remained stable. Among consumer categories, durable goods rose 0.3% and non-durable goods edged up 0.1%.

Across the broader European Union, producer prices rose 0.1% mom and 0.1% yoy, suggesting only a mild uptick in cost pressures. The largest monthly declines were seen in Bulgaria and Finland (-0.7%), while Romania (+1.2%), Estonia (+0.7%), and Lithuania (+0.4%) posted the biggest increases.

Full Eurozone PPI release here.