Thu, Nov 06, 2025 @ 12:05 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsEurozone retail sales slip -0.1% mom as non-food demand softens

Eurozone retail sales slip -0.1% mom as non-food demand softens

Action Forex
By Action Forex

Eurozone retail sales disappointed in September, falling -0.1% mom, missing expectations of a 0.2% gain. The decline was driven mainly by weaker spending on non-food items, which slipped -0.2%, and a sharp -1.0% drop in automotive fuel sales. Meanwhile, sales of food, drinks, and tobacco were unchanged.

Across the broader EU, retail sales managed a modest 0.1% monthly rise, masking divergent trends among member states. The steepest declines were seen in Lithuania (-1.1%), Latvia and Slovenia (-0.7%), and Italy (-0.6%), while Luxembourg and Malta (+1.7%), along with Estonia (+1.5%) and Slovakia (+1.4%), posted strong rebounds.

Full Eurozone retail sales release here.

Action Forex
Action Forex

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Disclaimer: The broker listings provided on ActionForex.com are for informational and comparison purposes only and do not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to trade.

We strive to ensure the accuracy of broker information including licenses, trading conditions, and contact details; however, data may change without notice.

ActionForex.com may receive compensation from brokers through advertising and affiliate partnership.

Always verify the latest details directly with the broker before opening an account.

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.