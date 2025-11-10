Eurozone Sentix falls to -7.4, growth outlook darkens, debt fears persist

Eurozone investor sentiment deteriorated again in November, reinforcing concerns that the bloc’s economy remains mired in stagnation. Sentix Investor Confidence Index fell sharply to -7.4 from -5.4 in October, missing expectations of -3.9. Current Situation Index dropped to -17.5 from -16.0. Expectations slipped to 3.3 from 5.8.

Sentix said there was “little sign of an autumn upturn” and that the Eurozone “continues to languish, with no signs of momentum for the future.” The survey noted that the persistence of such gloomy assessments points to an ongoing process of contraction, with the path to 2026 seemingly “predetermined” as the economy remains unable to break free from its slump.

Still, one faint positive emerged from the report: inflation concerns eased notably. The Sentix inflation barometer rose 9 points to -11, suggesting investors see central banks acknowledging weak growth conditions and possibly adjusting policy accordingly. However, Sentix warned that ballooning government debt remains a structural problem, keeping the fiscal policy barometer deeply negative at -32 and limiting how far refinancing conditions can realistically fall.

Full Eurozone Sentix release here