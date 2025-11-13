Eurozone industrial production disappoints with 0.2% mom growth, consumer goods weigh

Eurozone industrial production rose only 0.2% mom in September, sharply below expectations of 0.8%. The modest gain reflected mixed sectoral dynamics — output increased for intermediate goods (+0.3%), capital goods (+0.3%), and energy (+1.2%), but fell for durable consumer goods (-0.5%) and non-durable consumer goods (-2.6%).

Across the broader European Union, output performed better, rising 0.8% mom, helped by strong growth in Denmark (+7.2%), Sweden (+5.3%), and Greece (+4.8%). However, steep contractions in Ireland (-9.4%), Luxembourg (-5.7%), and Malta (-1.7%) underscored the fragmented nature.

Full Eurozone industrial production release here.