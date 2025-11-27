Fed’s Beige Book: Activity little changed, employment eases, costs still rising

The Fed’s Beige Book indicated an economy that has largely stalled, with activity “little changed” across Districts. Consumer spending declined again, while manufacturing posted slight improvement despite the drag from tariffs and uncertainty around their future path. Outlooks were broadly unchanged, though several contacts flagged “increased risk of slower activity in coming months.

The labor market showed clearer signs of easing, with employment slipping “slightly” and around half of Districts reporting “weaker labor demand”. Wage gains were generally “modest”, consistent with a gradual loosening in labor conditions.

Price growth remained moderate but continued to reflect tariff-related pressures on input costs, especially in manufacturing and retail. Firms reported uneven ability to pass these higher costs through, with outcomes shaped by competition, consumer sensitivity, and client resistance. While businesses expect cost pressures to persist, “plans to raise prices in the near term were mixed,” suggesting a more uneven path for inflation heading into early 2026.

Full Fed’s Beige Book report here.