Eurozone economic sentiment marks mild gains, but stay below long-term average

EU and Eurozone posted only marginal improvements in sentiment in November, with the Economic Sentiment Indicator rising 0.2 points in both regions to 96.8 and 97.0. While the Employment Expectations Indicator saw a more meaningful lift—up to 98.8 in the EU and 97.8 in the Eurozone. Both gauges remain below their historical averages of 100.

Sector trends again showed uneven dynamics. Services, retail and construction recorded higher confidence. But industry confidence weakened further, nearly cancelling out those gains and keeping the overall ESI flat. Consumer sentiment was little changed,.

Across major EU economies, sentiment gains were led by Spain (2.0), Italy (1.1), France (0.) and Poland (0.5), while Germany and the Netherlands were steady at -0.3.

