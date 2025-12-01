Mon, Dec 01, 2025 @ 14:27 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUK PMI manufacturing finalized at 50.2, returns to growth for first time...

UK PMI manufacturing finalized at 50.2, returns to growth for first time in 14 months

Action Forex
By Action Forex

UK Manufacturing PMI was finalized at 50.2 in November, up from 49.7 and marking a 14-month high. S&P Global’s Rob Dobson said the month delivered further signs of recovery, with output rising for a second straight month and new orders stabilizing after more than a year of continuous decline. Business optimism also strengthened to a nine-month high.

What stands out is that this improvement came despite elevated business uncertainty ahead of the Autumn Budget, during which some firms maintained a cautious tone. With that political overhang now lifted, December could see a further boost in sentiment—though Dobson noted that the Chancellor’s “absence of significant growth-promoting measures” may limit the scale of any rebound in activity or investment.

Price indicators added a dovish twist. Rising competitive pressures and cooling cost inflation pushed factory gate prices lower for the first time in more than two years. This combination of a still-soft industrial recovery and easing price pressures reinforces the shift in BoE’s policy debate “away from inflation fears towards supporting economic growth”.

Full UK PMI manufacturing final release here.

Action Forex
Action Forex

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.