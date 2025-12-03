Eurozone PPI at 0.1% mom, -0.5% yoy in October, diminishing upstream inflation

Eurozone PPI edged up 0.1% mom in October but fell -0.5% yoy, coming in softer than expectations of -0.4% yoy.

The monthly gain in Eurozone PPI reflected modest increases across most major categories, including intermediate goods, energy, capital goods and durable consumer goods, each rising 0.1%. Non-durable consumer goods were the exception, slipping -0.2% and weighing slightly on the headline.

In the wider EU, PPI also rose 0.1% mom but was down -0.2% yoy. Price movements across member states were uneven. Bulgaria recorded the sharpest monthly increase at 4.6%, followed by Ireland (1.4%) and Estonia (1.3). Meanwhile, Slovakia (-1.0%), Poland (-0.5%) and Italy (-0.4%) saw notable declines.

Full Eurozone PPI release here.