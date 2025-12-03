Wed, Dec 03, 2025 @ 10:42 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsEurozone PPI at 0.1% mom, -0.5% yoy in October, diminishing upstream inflation

Eurozone PPI at 0.1% mom, -0.5% yoy in October, diminishing upstream inflation

ActionForex
By ActionForex

Eurozone PPI edged up 0.1% mom in October but fell -0.5% yoy, coming in softer than expectations of -0.4% yoy.

The monthly gain in Eurozone PPI reflected modest increases across most major categories, including intermediate goods, energy, capital goods and durable consumer goods, each rising 0.1%. Non-durable consumer goods were the exception, slipping -0.2% and weighing slightly on the headline.

In the wider EU, PPI also rose 0.1% mom but was down -0.2% yoy. Price movements across member states were uneven. Bulgaria recorded the sharpest monthly increase at 4.6%, followed by Ireland (1.4%) and Estonia (1.3). Meanwhile, Slovakia (-1.0%), Poland (-0.5%) and Italy (-0.4%) saw notable declines.

Full Eurozone PPI release here.

ActionForex
ActionForex

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.