UK PMI manufacturing finalized at 50.6, BoE rate cut offers early support

    UK PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 50.6 in December, up from November’s 50.2 and marking a 15-month high. The reading confirmed continued expansion, though it was revised lower from the initial estimate of 51.2, tempering the strength of the signal heading into 2026.

    Data from S&P Global Market Intelligence showed output rising for the third straight month, alongside a modest improvement in new order inflows. Rob Dobson highlighted resilience in domestic demand and a meaningful step toward stabilization in export orders, even as overseas sales continue to contract on a multi-year view.

    The outlook for early 2026 is less certain. Growth has relied heavily on short-term factors such as inventory accumulation, raising doubts about durability once those supports fade. December’s interest rate cut could help shift momentum toward demand-led growth, but confirmation will depend on whether manufacturers and customers respond with higher spending and investment.

    Full UK PMI manufacturing final release here.

