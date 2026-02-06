BoE’s Pill urges to look past April inflation dip

BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill cautioned against drawing “too much comfort” from the near-term dip in inflation expected later this year. Speaking at an event today, Pill said the downside in short-term inflation dynamics was partly created by “fiscal measures” announced last November and risks obscuring the more persistent forces shaping longer-term price pressures.

Drawing a parallel with 2025, Pill said the Bank of England had previously looked through a temporary inflation spike caused by regulatory changes, and should apply the same logic to the projected drop to 2% in April when lower regulated energy prices take effect.

He stressed that monetary policy must remain focused on addressing persistence in inflationary pressures beyond these temporary effects. Pill was among the narrow 5–4 majority on the MPC who voted to keep Bank Rate unchanged at 3.75% this week.