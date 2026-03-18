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    HomeLive CommentsJapan trade data highlights diversification, shift away from China and U.S.

    Japan trade data highlights diversification, shift away from China and U.S.

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Japan’s trade data for February revealed a mixed but resilient picture, with exports rising 4.2% yoy to JPY 9,572B, comfortably above expectations. Imports also strengthened, up 10.2% yoy to JPY 9,514B, resulting in a trade surplus of JPY 57.3B. While overall export growth remained solid, the underlying composition points to a significant realignment in demand.

    Shipments to China declined -10.9% yoy. Exports to the U.S. fell -8%, driven in part by a sharp -14.8% drop in auto exports.

    In contrast, exports to other regions showed strong momentum. Hong Kong saw a surge of 32.3%. Southeast Asia recorded a 5.1% increase, with the regional bloc overtaking China as Japan’s second-largest export destination.

    Western Europe also provided support, with shipments rising 17.5% on strong demand from Germany and the U.K.

    The data suggests Japan’s exporters are increasingly diversifying away from traditional markets, a shift that may help cushion the impact of global economic fragmentation.

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