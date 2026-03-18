Fed holds, still sees one cut this year and next despite higher inflation

Federal Reserve left its policy rate unchanged at 3.50–3.75% as widely expected, but the updated projections and statement revealed a subtle shift in the outlook. Known dove Governor Stephen Miran dissented in favor of a 25bps cut.

The statement struck a balanced tone, noting that “economic activity has been expanding at a solid pace” while “job gains have remained low” and “inflation remains somewhat elevated.” Importantly, the Fed flagged that “uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated,” with explicit reference to the Middle East, signaling awareness of rising geopolitical risks without committing to a policy response.

Updated projections point to a more resilient economy alongside firmer inflation. GDP growth was revised higher across the forecast horizon, to 2.4% (from 2.3%) in 2026, 2.3% (2.0%) in 2027, and 2.1% (1.9%) in 2028. At the same time, inflation forecasts were lifted, with headline PCE raised to 2.7% (from 2.4%) in 2026 and core PCE nudged higher from 2.5% to 2.7% as well. Despite this, the unemployment rate path remained broadly stable around the mid-4% range, indicating no material deterioration in labor market conditions.

Crucially, the rate path itself was left unchanged, with the median projection at 3.4% by end-2026 and 3.1% in both 2027 and 2028, implying a gradual easing cycle of one cut per year. However, the distribution narrowed notably, from 2.1-3.9% to 2.6-3.6%, suggesting increased confidence in this baseline. This combination of higher inflation and steady rate expectations suggests that the Fed is not yet prepared to react to emerging price pressures.

Taken together, the decision highlights a Fed that is cautious but not reactive. Policymakers recognize that inflation may run higher than previously expected, but with growth holding up and the labor market stable, there is little urgency to adjust policy. The focus remains on monitoring incoming data and evolving risks.

Full FOMC statement and SEP.