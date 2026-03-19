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    HomeLive CommentsMixed Australia employment data: Hiring strong, but job quality slips

    Mixed Australia employment data: Hiring strong, but job quality slips

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Australia’s labor market delivered a strong headline in February, with employment rising by 48.9k, well above expectations of 20k. However, the details painted a softer picture, as the unemployment rate jumped from 4.1% to 4.3%, exceeding forecasts.

    The composition of employment highlights a deterioration in job quality. Full-time positions fell by -30.5k, while part-time employment surged by 79.4k, suggesting that much of the hiring was concentrated in less stable roles. At the same time, the number of unemployed increased by 35k, reflecting a mismatch between job creation and labor supply.

    Participation also rose from 66.7% to 66.9%, contributing to the higher unemployment rate. Monthly hours worked declined by -0.2% mom, reinforcing signs of slightly softer labor demand. Taken together, the data suggests that while headline employment remains strong, underlying conditions could be easing a little bit.

    Full Australia employment release here.

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