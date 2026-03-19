Thu, Mar 19, 2026 07:53 GMT
More
    HomeLive CommentsBoJ holds rates, signals further hikes despite temporary inflation dip

    BoJ holds rates, signals further hikes despite temporary inflation dip

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Bank of Japan left its policy rate unchanged at around 0.75% as widely expected, and maintained a clear tightening bias, signaling that further rate hikes remain on the table. The decision was passed by an 8–1 vote, with Hajime Takata dissenting in favor of an immediate hike to 1%.

    The statement emphasized that “if the outlook for economic activity and prices… will be realized, the Bank… will continue to raise the policy interest rate,” reinforcing that the direction of policy remains upward. While near-term inflation is expected to dip below 2% due to fading food price effects and government measures, BoJ made clear it views this as temporary rather than a shift in underlying dynamics.

    Looking ahead, policymakers expect inflation to come under renewed upward pressure, driven in part by rising crude oil prices and a sustained wage-price cycle. With labor shortages likely to intensify and inflation expectations gradually rising, BoJ appears comfortable continuing its gradual tightening path, even as it monitors global risks, including Middle East tensions and their impact on energy markets.

    Full BoJ statement here.

    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    ActionForex
    ActionForex
    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.