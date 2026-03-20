Gold stabilizes at 4,500 as liquidation exhausts, 4,000 remains target

Gold’s steep selloff is showing signs of stabilization near 4,500 level after a disorderly decline yesterday, driven largely by liquidity squeeze. While hawkish signals from major central banks this week, including Fed, ECB, BoE and even BoJ, provided the initial pressure, the magnitude of the drop points to a market dislocation rather than a purely fundamental repricing.

The downward acceleration below 5,000 psychological level acted as a key trigger, unleashing a wave of margin calls across leveraged positions. As forced selling intensified, prices fell rapidly, setting off additional liquidation rounds in a classic cascade effect. This type of price action is characteristic of a liquidity squeeze, where market structure—not macro alone—drives the move.

At the same time, heavy outflows from major ETFs added to the downward pressure. Large-scale redemptions from funds such as GLD and SLV indicate that institutional positioning was being unwound aggressively. Notably, the selloff occurred alongside a softer Dollar, reinforcing the view that liquidity stress, rather than FX strength, was the dominant force.

With these forced flows now likely reduced, Gold is beginning to find footing around 4,500. The stabilization suggests that the most intense phase of liquidation has passed, and price action may transition into consolidation as markets reassess the underlying macro backdrop.

Technically, the decline to 4502.43 has fulfilled a major downside target of 161.8% projection of 5149.02 to 4996.03 from 5238.55 at 4554.15. This supports the case for a temporary floor. However, rebounds are expected to be limited by resistance near the falling 55 4H EMA (now at 4970.12, and declining).

In the broader picture, Gold remains in the corrective pattern from 5,598.38 peak, with current decline from 5419.02 as the third leg. The structure points to further downside toward 4,000 psychological level. This aligns with 38.2% retracement of 1614.60 to 5998.38 at 4076.57, and 55 W EMA (now at 3995.30). This zone is likely to attract stronger buying interest and form a more durable base once the correction fully unfolds.



