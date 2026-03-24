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    Japan core CPI falls to 1.7% in February, as energy costs drag inflation lower

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Japan’s inflation slowed further in February, with core CPI (ex-fresh food) easing from 2.0% yoy to 1.6% yoy, below expectations of 1.7% yoy. The drop pushed core inflation below the Bank of Japan’s 2% target for the first time in nearly four years, largely reflecting government measures to curb electricity costs.

    The decline was driven primarily by falling energy prices. Energy costs dropped -9.1% yoy after -5.2% yoy in January, with gasoline prices plunging -14.9% yoy and electricity bills falling -8.0% yoy. This sharp easing in energy inflation offset still-elevated food prices, where costs excluding fresh items rose 5.7% yoy, albeit moderating from 6.2% yoy previously.

    Broader inflation indicators also softened. Core-core CPI (ex-fresh food and energy) edged down from 2.6% yoy to 2.5% yoy. Headline CPI fell from 1.5% yoy to 1.3% yoy, marking the lowest level since March 2022 and a fourth consecutive monthly slowdown.

     

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