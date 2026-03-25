German Ifo Business Sentiment Drops as Iran War Hits Confidence

Germany’s Ifo Business Climate index deteriorated in March, falling from 88.4 to 86.4, as the escalation in the Middle East weighed heavily on corporate sentiment. The decline was driven by a notable drop in expectations, which fell from 90.2 to 86.0, while the current situation index remained unchanged at 86.7.

The weakness was broad-based across sectors. Manufacturing sentiment worsened from -11.5 to -14.3, while services saw a sharp shift from slightly positive territory at 0.1 to -5.1. Trade and construction also deteriorated further to -24.6 and -15.8 respectively, underscoring the widespread impact of rising uncertainty and weaker demand conditions.

Ifo President Clemens Fuest noted that sentiment has “dropped by a considerable degree,” adding that the war in Iran has effectively put any recovery hopes “on ice.” The data suggest that Germany’s fragile recovery has stalled, with geopolitical risks now compounding existing structural weaknesses in Europe’s largest economy.

Full German Ifo release here.