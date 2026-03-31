US Consumer Confidence Rises Modestly to 91.8 as Present Conditions Improve, Inflation Fears Surge

US consumer confidence edged higher in March, with the Conference Board index rising from 91.0 to 91.8, beating expectations of 88.3. The improvement was driven by a stronger assessment of current conditions, with the Present Situation Index jumping from the previous month by 4.6 points to 123.3. However, the forward-looking picture deteriorated. The Expectations Index fell from 72.6 to 70.9, remaining below the 80 threshold typically associated with recession signals.

The divergence highlights a consumer base that sees current conditions as stable but remains increasingly cautious about the outlook, particularly as geopolitical risks and rising costs weigh on sentiment.

Inflation concerns are clearly re-emerging as a dominant theme. Survey responses showed heightened worries about the cost of living, with mentions of oil, gas, and war rising sharply alongside the Iran conflict. Consumers’ 12-month inflation expectations surged to levels last seen in August 2025, while expectations for higher interest rates jumped markedly, from 34.9% to 42.4%.

Full US consumer confidence release here.