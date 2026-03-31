Tue, Mar 31, 2026 23:18 GMT
More
    HomeLive CommentsUS Consumer Confidence Rises Modestly to 91.8 as Present Conditions Improve, Inflation...

    US Consumer Confidence Rises Modestly to 91.8 as Present Conditions Improve, Inflation Fears Surge

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    US consumer confidence edged higher in March, with the Conference Board index rising from 91.0 to 91.8, beating expectations of 88.3. The improvement was driven by a stronger assessment of current conditions, with the Present Situation Index jumping from the previous month by 4.6 points to 123.3. However, the forward-looking picture deteriorated. The Expectations Index fell from 72.6 to 70.9, remaining below the 80 threshold typically associated with recession signals.

    The divergence highlights a consumer base that sees current conditions as stable but remains increasingly cautious about the outlook, particularly as geopolitical risks and rising costs weigh on sentiment.

    Inflation concerns are clearly re-emerging as a dominant theme. Survey responses showed heightened worries about the cost of living, with mentions of oil, gas, and war rising sharply alongside the Iran conflict. Consumers’ 12-month inflation expectations surged to levels last seen in August 2025, while expectations for higher interest rates jumped markedly, from 34.9% to 42.4%.

    Full US consumer confidence release here.

    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    ActionForex
    ActionForex
    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.