Silver to Rally Toward 84 on Ceasefire Euphoria—Is “Day 10” a Trap?

Silver’s breakout above 76.29 resistance today marks a decisive extension of the rebound from 60.97 short term bottom, driven by broad Dollar weakness following the US-Iran ceasefire. The move reflects a classic war premium unwind, with precious metals benefiting as the greenback slides and risk sentiment improves.

The strength of the rally suggests more than just a technical bounce. Last week’s sharp selloff appears to have flushed out weak hands, allowing institutional buyers to take control of price action. The result is a cleaner structure, where upside momentum is no longer constrained by overleveraged positioning.

With Dollar weakness likely to persist in the near term, Silver now has a clear path toward the next key level at 84.21, 38.2% retracement of 121.83 to 60.97. This level represents not just a technical target, but a decision point for the broader trend.

However, the rally will likely unfold within a narrow time window. The current surge is closely tied to the ceasefire euphoria, and momentum is likely to be concentrated within the first 7–10 days of the agreement. As markets approach the final phase of the two-week window, attention will shift back to geopolitical risks.

That raises the risk of a “Day 10” inflection point. If negotiations fail to show tangible progress, traders may begin to price back in war premium ahead of the ceasefire’s expiry. This could trigger a pre-emptive selloff, particularly if Silver has not yet reached its upside targets.

The behavior around 84.21 will be critical. A sustained break would suggest that institutional accumulation is complete and that buyers are willing to hold positions beyond the current macro catalyst. In contrast, rejection near that level could signal distribution, with stronger hands using the rally to offload positions to late entrants. That would drag Silver back to 60-70 structural floor.

In that sense, Silver’s rally is not just about direction—but timing. The market is advancing on improving sentiment, but without concrete geopolitical progress, the same forces driving the move could reverse quickly. For now, the trend is higher, but the clock is already ticking.