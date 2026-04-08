Wed, Apr 08, 2026 09:19 GMT
More
    HomeLive CommentsEurozone Producer Inflation Falls -0.7% mom in February on Energy Drop

    Eurozone Producer Inflation Falls -0.7% mom in February on Energy Drop

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Eurozone PPI fell -0.7% mom and -3.0% yoy in February, in line with expectations, with the decline largely driven by a sharp drop in energy inflation before the Iran War.

    The breakdown highlights a mixed picture beneath the headline. Energy prices dropped -2.4% mom, offsetting gains in intermediate goods and capital goods, both up 0.3%, as well as a 0.2% rise in durable consumer goods. Non-durable consumer goods edged lower by -0.2%.

    Across the EU, producer prices fell -0.5% mom and -2.7% yoy, with notable declines in (-3.1%), Ireland (-2.6%) and Portugal (-1.8%). The highest increases were observed in Croatia (+3.8%), Finland (+2.7%) and Lithuania (+1.8%).

    Full Eurozone PPI release here.

    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    ActionForex
    ActionForex
    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.