Eurozone Producer Inflation Falls -0.7% mom in February on Energy Drop

Eurozone PPI fell -0.7% mom and -3.0% yoy in February, in line with expectations, with the decline largely driven by a sharp drop in energy inflation before the Iran War.

The breakdown highlights a mixed picture beneath the headline. Energy prices dropped -2.4% mom, offsetting gains in intermediate goods and capital goods, both up 0.3%, as well as a 0.2% rise in durable consumer goods. Non-durable consumer goods edged lower by -0.2%.

Across the EU, producer prices fell -0.5% mom and -2.7% yoy, with notable declines in (-3.1%), Ireland (-2.6%) and Portugal (-1.8%). The highest increases were observed in Croatia (+3.8%), Finland (+2.7%) and Lithuania (+1.8%).

Full Eurozone PPI release here.