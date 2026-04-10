Fri, Apr 10, 2026 05:25 GMT
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    HomeLive CommentsChina PPI Turns Positive for First Time Since 2022 as CPI Softens

    China PPI Turns Positive for First Time Since 2022 as CPI Softens

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    China’s producer prices rose from -0.9% yoy to 0.5% yoy in March, marking the first positive reading since September 2022 and ending a prolonged period of factory-gate deflation. The rebound was driven largely by energy-linked sectors, with non-ferrous metal mining surging 36.4% and smelting rising 22.4%, as higher oil prices pushed up input costs.

    In contrast, consumer inflation softened. CPI slowed from 1.3% yoy to 1.0% yoy, below expectations of 1.2% yoy. Core CPI eased from 1.8% yoy to 1.1% yoy. On a monthly basis, CPI fell -0.7%, a sharper decline than the expected -0.2% and reversing February’s 1.0% increase.

    While rising commodity prices are lifting producer costs, weak consumer demand and policy measures such as fuel price caps are limiting pass-through to households.

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