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    RBA’s Hauser Warns of ‘Central Banker’s Nightmare’ as Oil Shock Lifts Inflation, Hits Growth

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    The RBA is facing a “central banker’s nightmare” as rising oil prices push inflation higher while threatening economic activity. Speaking in New York, Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser warned that the Middle East conflict is delivering a significant income shock to Australia, complicating the policy outlook at a time when inflation is already “too high.”

    Hauser highlighted the growing tension between price pressures and growth risks. “It is the central bankers nightmare, you know, inflation up, activity down,” he said. While recent consumer sentiment surveys have plunged, he cautioned that they may not fully capture the extent of the hit to consumption. “If they are right, we have a big income shock coming our way,” he added, pointing to the impact of higher fuel costs on household spending.

    At the same time, Hauser acknowledged the high degree of policy uncertainty. “I wouldn’t say we have high confidence that we’ve set interest rates at the right level,” he said, emphasizing the need to closely monitor how the shock feeds through to the economy. With inflation pressures clearly skewed to the upside and energy costs yet to fully pass through, the RBA is likely to remain focused on medium-term inflation risks, even as growth headwinds intensify.

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