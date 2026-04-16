China’s 5% GDP Growth Tops Forecasts as Supply Holds Firm, Demand Lags

China’s economy delivered a stronger-than-expected start to the year, with GDP expanding 5.0% yoy in Q1, accelerating from 4.5% in the previous quarter and beating expectations of 4.8%. Officials described the performance as a “solid start,” pointing to improving macro indicators and emerging growth drivers. The data suggests that policy support and industrial resilience continue to underpin activity.

However, the details reveal a more uneven picture beneath the headline. Industrial production rose 5.7% yoy in March, slowing slightly from February’s 6.3%, but still outperforming forecasts of 5.4%, highlighting steady supply-side strength. In contrast, retail sales increased just 1.7% yoy, missing expectations of 2.8% yoy and signaling weakness in consumer demand.

Investment data reinforces this imbalance. Fixed asset investment edged lower to 1.7% ytd yoy, below expectations of 1.8%, with the property sector remaining a major drag. Property investment fell -11.2%, while private investment declined -2.2% in Q1, underscoring fragile business confidence and ongoing structural headwinds.

NBS officials acknowledged these challenges, warning that the external environment is becoming “more complex and volatile,” while the imbalance between strong supply and weak demand remains acute. This dynamic raises questions about the sustainability of the current growth pace, particularly as domestic demand struggles to gain traction.

Looking ahead, the outlook remains cautious. Beijing has set a more flexible growth target range of 4.5% to 5% for the year, while the IMF recently trimmed its forecast to 4.4%, citing weak domestic activity and geopolitical risks.