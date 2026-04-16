UK GDP Beats Expectations at 0.5% mom with Broad-Based February Growth

UK economic activity strengthened in February, with GDP rising 0.5% mom, well above expectations of 0.1% mom. The expansion was broad-based, with both services and production increasing by 0.5%, while construction posted a stronger 1.0% gain, pointing to a solid rebound in output.

On a three-month basis, growth also improved. GDP expanded by 0.5% in the three months to February, up from 0.3% in the three months to January. Services output rose by 0.5%, while production led with a 1.2% increase, suggesting underlying momentum in the industrial sector.

However, the picture remains uneven. Construction output fell by -2.0% over the three-month period, highlighting ongoing weakness in parts of the economy.

Overall, the stronger headline data provides some relief for growth concerns, but does not fully offset broader uncertainties tied to inflation pressures and external risks.

Indicator Latest Notes GDP +0.5% Much stronger than +0.1% expected Services +0.5% Main driver of overall growth Production +0.5% Broad-based industrial support Construction +1.0% Rebound in February

Full UK GDP release here.