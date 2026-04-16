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    HomeLive CommentsUK GDP Beats Expectations at 0.5% mom with Broad-Based February Growth

    UK GDP Beats Expectations at 0.5% mom with Broad-Based February Growth

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    UK economic activity strengthened in February, with GDP rising 0.5% mom, well above expectations of 0.1% mom. The expansion was broad-based, with both services and production increasing by 0.5%, while construction posted a stronger 1.0% gain, pointing to a solid rebound in output.

    On a three-month basis, growth also improved. GDP expanded by 0.5% in the three months to February, up from 0.3% in the three months to January. Services output rose by 0.5%, while production led with a 1.2% increase, suggesting underlying momentum in the industrial sector.

    However, the picture remains uneven. Construction output fell by -2.0% over the three-month period, highlighting ongoing weakness in parts of the economy.

    Overall, the stronger headline data provides some relief for growth concerns, but does not fully offset broader uncertainties tied to inflation pressures and external risks.

    Indicator Latest Notes
    GDP +0.5% Much stronger than +0.1% expected
    Services +0.5% Main driver of overall growth
    Production +0.5% Broad-based industrial support
    Construction +1.0% Rebound in February

    Full UK GDP release here.

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