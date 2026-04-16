ECB Minutes Signal Willingness to Tolerate Temporary Inflation Deviations

ECB’s March meeting minutes reinforce a cautious, data-dependent stance, with policymakers signaling no urgency to respond to the latest energy-driven inflation shock. The Governing Council emphasized that it would “closely monitor the situation,” with decisions guided by incoming data to ensure inflation returns to target in a “timely and sustainable manner.” Short-term volatility alone will not trigger a policy shift.

A key takeaway is that the ECB remains willing to tolerate temporary deviations from its inflation target. The minutes noted that such deviations “could be tolerated” as long as they are “short-lived and limited in size” and do not lead to a de-anchoring of expectations. However, the tolerance has limits—“large, sustained deviations” would require “appropriately forceful or persistent monetary policy action.”

At the heart of the discussion is the challenge posed by supply-side shocks from the Middle East conflict. Policymakers acknowledged that these shocks create a dilemma, as preserving price stability “could require a tighter monetary policy, even if this reinforced the adverse impact on growth.” At the same time, if the shock proves temporary, it could be “looked through to avoid imposing unnecessary costs on the economy,” underscoring the importance of judging its duration.

Ultimately, the ECB’s reaction will hinge on whether second-round effects begin to emerge. The Governing Council stressed the need to monitor wage and price-setting behavior closely, warning that policy action would be required if higher costs feed into a “wage-price spiral.” For now, the central bank is firmly focused on the medium term, prepared to act if needed, but equally determined not to move prematurely in response to a shock that may yet prove transitory.

Full ECB minutes here.