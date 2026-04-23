Thu, Apr 23, 2026 11:38 GMT
More
    HomeLive CommentsEurozone PMI Composite Falls to 48.6, Signals -0.1% GDP Contraction in Q2

    Eurozone PMI Composite Falls to 48.6, Signals -0.1% GDP Contraction in Q2

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Eurozone business activity slipped back into contraction in April, with the Flash Composite PMI dropping from 50.7 to 48.6, a 17-month low. The downturn was driven primarily by a sharp deterioration in the services sector, where activity fell from 50.2 to 47.4, the weakest level in over five years.

    The services slump highlights the growing impact of the Middle East conflict on the broader economy. Rising energy costs and supply disruptions are weighing heavily on demand, pushing activity down at a pace not seen since the pandemic period. The data suggests the Eurozone is already entering a mild contraction, with GDP expected to shrink slightly by -0.1% in the second quarter.

    In contrast, manufacturing continues to show resilience. Output edged up from 52.0 to 52.2, while the headline PMI rose to from 51.6 52.2, the highest in nearly four years. However, this strength appears less encouraging beneath the surface. Much of the growth is being driven by “stock building” as firms rush to secure inputs ahead of further price increases and supply shortages.

    Price pressures are intensifying sharply. Input costs and output prices have surged at the fastest rates since 2000 outside of the pandemic, reflecting higher energy prices and broader commodity inflation.

    Indicator Apr Mar
    PMI Composite 48.6 50.7
    PMI Services 47.4 50.2
    Manufacturing PMI 52.2 51.6
    Manufacturing Output 52.2 52.0

    Full Eurozone PMI flash release here.

    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    ActionForex
    ActionForex
    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2026 All rights reserved.