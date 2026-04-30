Japan’s Katayama Warns “Don’t Put Your Smartphones Down” as Intervention Nears

Japan’s verbal intervention proved effective once again, with USD/JPY quickly retreating below the 160 level after briefly spiking to 160.71, its highest since mid-2024. The sharp pullback highlights how sensitive markets remain to official rhetoric when 160 red line is breached.

Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama escalated warnings, stating that the timing for taking “bold steps” is “now nearing.” In the context of Japanese policy communication, such language is widely interpreted as a direct signal of potential currency intervention. The move comes as authorities attempt to curb excessive Yen weakness driven by widening rate differentials and rising energy prices.

Katayama also stressed that officials would remain vigilant during the Golden Week holidays, a period typically marked by thinner market liquidity. “Whether you’re out and about or at rest, please don’t put your smartphones down,” she said, signaling readiness to act at any time.

For now, the message appears to have achieved its immediate objective, deterring further speculative pressure, though the durability of Yen strength will depend on whether rhetoric is backed by action.