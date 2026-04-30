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Eurozone Economic Growth Slows in Q1 as GDP Misses Expectations at 0.1% qoq

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By ActionForex

Eurozone economic growth softened in the first quarter, with GDP rising 0.1% qoq, down from 0.2% in Q4 and below expectations of 0.2%. On an annual basis, growth came in at 0.8% yoy, reflecting a modest expansion but underscoring the region’s fragile momentum.

The broader EU economy showed a similar pattern, with GDP also rising 0.1% qoq, easing from 0.2% previously, while annual growth stood at 1.0% yoy.

At the country level, performance was uneven. Finland led quarterly growth with a 0.9% increase, followed by Hungary at 0.8%, and Estonia and Spain at 0.6%. Germany’s GDP rose 0.3% while France was flat. In contrast, Ireland saw a sharp contraction of -2.0%, while Lithuania (-0.4%) and Sweden (-0.2%) also recorded declines.

Indicator Previous Latest
Eurozone GDP (QoQ) 0.2% 0.1%
Eurozone GDP (YoY) 1.2% 0.8%
EU GDP (QoQ) 0.2% 0.1%
EU GDP (YoY) 1.4% 1.0%

 

Full Eurozone GDP release here.

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