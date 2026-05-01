HomeLive CommentsUK Manufacturing PMI Finalized at Near Four-Year High, but Cost Pressures Surge

UK Manufacturing PMI Finalized at Near Four-Year High, but Cost Pressures Surge

ActionForex
By ActionForex

UK PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 53.7 in April, up strongly and marking the highest level since May 2022. The rebound reflects a recovery from March’s weakness, with output, new orders, and employment all improving, while staffing levels rose for the first time in 18 months.

However, the strength comes with clear underlying strains. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, supply chain disruptions linked to restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz are significantly affecting input deliveries. Supplier lead times lengthened at the fastest pace in almost four years, while input price inflation surged to near a four-year high, highlighting intensifying cost pressures across the sector.

As Rob Dobson noted, part of the current output strength reflects front-loaded demand rather than sustained momentum. “The gain in production is partly the result of clients bringing forward purchases,” he said, warning that growth could cool later in the year as this effect unwinds. At the same time, elevated cost pressures suggest inflation risks will remain a key concern for the sector.

Full UK PMI manufacturing final release here.

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