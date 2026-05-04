ECB Survey Shows Higher Inflation, Weaker Growth as Energy Shock Bites

The ECB’s latest Survey of Professional Forecasters points to a worsening macro mix for the Eurozone, with higher inflation and weaker growth in the near term. Headline HICP inflation is now expected to rise from 1.8% to 2.7% for 2026 and from 2.0% to 2.1% for 2027, while remaining stable at 2.0% in 2028. Core inflation was also revised higher, from 2.0% to 2.2% for both 2026 and 2027.

At the same time, growth expectations have been downgraded. Real GDP is downgraded from 1.2% to 1.0% in 2026 and from 1.4% to 1.3% in 2027, reflecting the drag from higher energy prices linked to the Middle East conflict. While forecasts for 2028 and the longer term remain unchanged at 1.3%, the near-term downgrade highlights rising concerns about economic momentum.

The labor market outlook remains stable, with unemployment expectations unchanged at 6.3% for 2026, easing gradually to 6.1% by 2028. However, wage growth projections have been revised higher, from 3.0% to 3.3% for 2026 and from 2.9% to 3.1% for 2027, suggesting continued pressure on costs that could feed into broader inflation dynamics.

Overall, the survey reinforces a stagflationary tilt in the Eurozone outlook. While inflation is expected to return to target over the longer term, the near-term combination of rising prices and slowing growth presents a clear challenge for the ECB.

Indicator 2026 2027 2028 HICP Inflation 1.8% → 2.7% 2.0% → 2.1% 2.1% → 2.0% Core HICP Inflation 2.0% → 2.2% 2.0% → 2.2% 2.0% → 2.1% Real GDP Growth 1.2% → 1.0% 1.4% → 1.3% 1.3% → 1.3% Unemployment Rate 6.3% → 6.3% 6.2% → 6.2% 6.1% → 6.1% Wage Growth 3.0% → 3.3% 2.9% → 3.1% 2.8% → 2.9%

Full ECB SPF release here.