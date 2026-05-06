US ADP Jobs Growth Accelerates to 109k as Hiring Strengthens at Small and Large Firms

US private sector employment growth accelerated in April, with ADP payrolls rising 109k, well above expectations of 79k and significantly stronger than March’s 61k gain.
Hiring was led by the service sector, which added 94k jobs, while goods-producing industries contributed 15k. By establishment size, small businesses added 65k jobs and large firms contributed 42k, while medium-sized companies showed only modest growth with a 2k increase.
According to ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson, large firms benefited from stronger resource flexibility, while smaller firms remained nimble in a more complex economic environment.
Despite stronger hiring, wage pressures continued to moderate gradually. Pay growth for job-stayers slowed from 4.5% to 4.4%, while annual pay gains for job-changers held steady at 6.6%.
|Indicator
|Previous
|Latest
|Expectation
|ADP Private Employment
|61k
|109k
|79k
|Sector
|Jobs Added
|Goods-Producing
|15k
|Service-Providing
|94k
|Establishment Size
|Jobs Added
|Small Businesses
|65k
|Medium Businesses
|2k
|Large Businesses
|42k
|Indicator
|Previous
|Latest
|Job-Stayers Pay Growth
|4.5%
|4.4%
|Job-Changers Pay Growth
|6.6%
|6.6%