China’s PBoC Holds Key Lending Rates Steady as Policymakers Avoid Rush to Ease

The People’s Bank of China left its benchmark lending rates unchanged in May, extending its policy pause to a full year as authorities signaled little urgency to deliver additional monetary easing despite slowing domestic momentum. The 1-year loan prime rate was held at 3.00%, while the 5-year LPR, widely used as a reference for mortgage pricing, remained at 3.50%, matching market expectations.

The decision highlights Beijing’s cautious approach toward broad-based stimulus. Although recent Chinese data have shown renewed weakness in consumption, investment, and lending demand, policymakers appear comfortable maintaining current settings for now. Interbank liquidity conditions remain ample, while the tone of the PBoC’s latest quarterly report suggested officials are still prioritizing financial stability and measured policy support over aggressive easing.

The cautious stance also reflects the increasingly difficult external environment. Rising global energy prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions are complicating policy decisions across Asia, while rate cuts could add pressure on the Yuan at a time when Dollar strength and higher US yields are already tightening global financial conditions.