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Bailey Pushes Back Against Rate Hike Expectations as BoE Waits for More Evidence

ActionForex
By ActionForex

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey delivered a clear message to markets on Friday: rising inflation does not automatically mean higher interest rates. While acknowledging that the energy shock from the Middle East conflict is likely to push inflation above target, Bailey indicated that there is no urgency for the BoE to respond with immediate rate hikes. Instead, policymakers are choosing to monitor how the conflict affects the economy and inflation before making further policy adjustments.

Bailey argued that the current situation differs from a broad-based inflation problem because much of the pressure stems from higher energy prices. He said allowing inflation to remain above target is justified given uncertainty over the economic impact of the Iran war and weak growth conditions. At the same time, he emphasized that policy remains data dependent, noting that the BoE will “monitor the situation in the Middle East and how it affects the UK economy and inflation very closely and adjust policy as required.” His remarks suggest policymakers see little benefit in rushing to tighten while the outlook remains highly uncertain.

Perhaps most importantly, Bailey welcomed the market’s decision to reduce expectations for future rate hikes. Investors are now pricing only one quarter-point increase by the end of 2026, a sharp shift from the more aggressive tightening expectations seen earlier this year. Bailey’s response — “I hope it goes on” — was a strong signal that the BoE is comfortable with a less hawkish market outlook. While he warned that “second-round effects” would eventually require a response if they emerge, the immediate message was that the Bank remains patient.

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