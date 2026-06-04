Fed’s Logan Questions Whether Current Rates Are Restrictive Enough

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan delivered one of the most hawkish messages from a Fed official this year, warning that policymakers may ultimately need to raise rates again if inflation remains stubbornly elevated. While she stopped short of advocating an immediate move, Logan said she is “increasingly concerned that higher interest rates could be necessary later this year to fully restore price stability.” Her remarks come amid rising oil prices, stronger-than-expected economic data, and growing debate within the Fed over whether inflation is settling above the 2% target.

A central theme of Logan’s speech was that current policy may not be restraining the economy as much as many investors assume. She pointed to strong consumer spending, booming corporate profits, and robust AI-related investment activity as evidence that demand remains healthy. “These conditions indicate that monetary policy is not restraining the economy,” Logan said. She also argued that financial conditions remain accommodative, with AI investment supporting growth today even if the hoped-for productivity gains and disinflationary benefits have yet to materialize.

On inflation, Logan warned that progress toward the Fed’s target appears to be stalling. Rather than returning to 2%, she said inflation appears to be trending toward the mid 2’s. Rising energy costs linked to the Iran conflict, lingering effects from tariffs, and broader underlying price pressures are all contributing to the challenge. The remarks reinforce a growing theme among Fed officials that inflation risks are increasingly outweighing employment risks. With labor markets remaining resilient and growth holding up, the possibility of another Fed hike later this year is becoming harder for markets to ignore.