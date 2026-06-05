US Non Farm Payrolls Crush Expectations with 172k Growth

US labor market resilience was on full display in May as non-farm payrolls rose 172k, nearly double market expectations of around 85k. The report was further strengthened by a sizable upward revision to April’s payroll gain from 115k to 179k, indicating that hiring momentum was considerably firmer than previously thought.
The unemployment rate held steady at 4.3%, while the participation rate was unchanged at 61.8%, suggesting labor-market conditions remain broadly stable despite growing concerns about slowing economic growth.
Wage data were largely in line with expectations. Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% mom after 0.2% in April, while annual wage growth slowed from 3.6% yoy to 3.4% yoy.
The moderation in yearly wage growth may ease some concerns about a wage-price spiral, but the combination of strong hiring, stable unemployment, and still-solid wage gains is unlikely to alter the Fed’s broadly hawkish stance.
|Indicator
|Previous
|Latest
|Expectation
|Non-Farm Payrolls
|179k*
|172k
|85k
|Unemployment Rate
|4.3%
|4.3%
|4.3%
|Participation Rate
|61.8%
|61.8%
|—
|Avg. Hourly Earnings M/M
|0.2%
|0.3%
|0.3%
|Avg. Hourly Earnings Y/Y
|3.6%
|3.4%
|3.4%
*April revised from 115k to 179k