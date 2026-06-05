HomeLive CommentsUS Non Farm Payrolls Crush Expectations with 172k Growth

US Non Farm Payrolls Crush Expectations with 172k Growth

ActionForex
By ActionForex

US labor market resilience was on full display in May as non-farm payrolls rose 172k, nearly double market expectations of around 85k. The report was further strengthened by a sizable upward revision to April’s payroll gain from 115k to 179k, indicating that hiring momentum was considerably firmer than previously thought.

The unemployment rate held steady at 4.3%, while the participation rate was unchanged at 61.8%, suggesting labor-market conditions remain broadly stable despite growing concerns about slowing economic growth.

Wage data were largely in line with expectations. Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% mom after 0.2% in April, while annual wage growth slowed from 3.6% yoy to 3.4% yoy.

The moderation in yearly wage growth may ease some concerns about a wage-price spiral, but the combination of strong hiring, stable unemployment, and still-solid wage gains is unlikely to alter the Fed’s broadly hawkish stance.

Indicator Previous Latest Expectation
Non-Farm Payrolls 179k* 172k 85k
Unemployment Rate 4.3% 4.3% 4.3%
Participation Rate 61.8% 61.8%
Avg. Hourly Earnings M/M 0.2% 0.3% 0.3%
Avg. Hourly Earnings Y/Y 3.6% 3.4% 3.4%

*April revised from 115k to 179k

Full US NFP release here.

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