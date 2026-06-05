US Non Farm Payrolls Crush Expectations with 172k Growth

US labor market resilience was on full display in May as non-farm payrolls rose 172k, nearly double market expectations of around 85k. The report was further strengthened by a sizable upward revision to April’s payroll gain from 115k to 179k, indicating that hiring momentum was considerably firmer than previously thought.

The unemployment rate held steady at 4.3%, while the participation rate was unchanged at 61.8%, suggesting labor-market conditions remain broadly stable despite growing concerns about slowing economic growth.

Wage data were largely in line with expectations. Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% mom after 0.2% in April, while annual wage growth slowed from 3.6% yoy to 3.4% yoy.

The moderation in yearly wage growth may ease some concerns about a wage-price spiral, but the combination of strong hiring, stable unemployment, and still-solid wage gains is unlikely to alter the Fed’s broadly hawkish stance.

Indicator Previous Latest Expectation Non-Farm Payrolls 179k* 172k 85k Unemployment Rate 4.3% 4.3% 4.3% Participation Rate 61.8% 61.8% — Avg. Hourly Earnings M/M 0.2% 0.3% 0.3% Avg. Hourly Earnings Y/Y 3.6% 3.4% 3.4%

*April revised from 115k to 179k

Full US NFP release here.