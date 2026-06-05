HomeLive CommentsCanada Employment Surges 87.8K, Unemployment Falls to 6.6%

Canada Employment Surges 87.8K, Unemployment Falls to 6.6%

ActionForex
By ActionForex

Canada’s labor market delivered a much stronger-than-expected performance in May, with employment rising by 87.8k compared with expectations for a gain of just 10.2k. The increase marked the first significant monthly advance since November 2025 and followed a decline of -17.7k in April. While the result does not fully offset the weakness seen earlier this year, it represents a notable turnaround after cumulative job losses of -112k during the first four months of 2026.

The quality of hiring was particularly encouraging. Full-time employment surged by 154k, highlighting solid underlying labor demand rather than temporary or part-time hiring. As a result, the unemployment rate fell from 6.9% to 6.6%, beating expectations for an unchanged reading. The employment rate also improved by 0.2 percentage points to 60.7%, indicating broader labor-market participation and stronger workforce absorption.

Despite the sharp rebound in hiring, wage growth eased noticeably. Average hourly earnings increased 3.0% yoy in May, slowing from 4.5% yoy in April. That moderation should help alleviate concerns about wage-driven inflation pressures and may reduce any urgency for the Bank of Canada to consider tighter policy.

Indicator Previous Latest Expectation
Employment Change -17.7k* 87.8k 10.2k
Unemployment Rate 6.9% 6.6% 6.9%
Employment Rate 60.5% 60.7%
Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y 4.5% 3.0%
Category Change
Total Employment +87.8k
Full-Time Employment +154.0k
Part-Time Employment -66.2k


Full Canada employment release here.

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