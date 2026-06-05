Canada Employment Surges 87.8K, Unemployment Falls to 6.6%

Canada’s labor market delivered a much stronger-than-expected performance in May, with employment rising by 87.8k compared with expectations for a gain of just 10.2k. The increase marked the first significant monthly advance since November 2025 and followed a decline of -17.7k in April. While the result does not fully offset the weakness seen earlier this year, it represents a notable turnaround after cumulative job losses of -112k during the first four months of 2026.
The quality of hiring was particularly encouraging. Full-time employment surged by 154k, highlighting solid underlying labor demand rather than temporary or part-time hiring. As a result, the unemployment rate fell from 6.9% to 6.6%, beating expectations for an unchanged reading. The employment rate also improved by 0.2 percentage points to 60.7%, indicating broader labor-market participation and stronger workforce absorption.
Despite the sharp rebound in hiring, wage growth eased noticeably. Average hourly earnings increased 3.0% yoy in May, slowing from 4.5% yoy in April. That moderation should help alleviate concerns about wage-driven inflation pressures and may reduce any urgency for the Bank of Canada to consider tighter policy.
|Indicator
|Previous
|Latest
|Expectation
|Employment Change
|-17.7k*
|87.8k
|10.2k
|Unemployment Rate
|6.9%
|6.6%
|6.9%
|Employment Rate
|60.5%
|60.7%
|—
|Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y
|4.5%
|3.0%
|—
|Category
|Change
|Total Employment
|+87.8k
|Full-Time Employment
|+154.0k
|Part-Time Employment
|-66.2k