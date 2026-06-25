US Jobless Claims Fall to 215K, Labor Market Remains Resilient

US initial jobless claims fell more than expected last week, offering fresh evidence that layoffs remain limited despite signs of a gradual cooling in the labor market. Initial claims dropped by -12k to 215k in the week ended June 20, beating expectations of 225k. The previous week’s reading was revised to 227k. Meanwhile, the four-week moving average, which smooths weekly volatility, edged up by 750 to 224,250.
The picture was somewhat more mixed beneath the headline. Continuing claims, a proxy for the number of people receiving unemployment benefits, rose by 21k to 1.821m in the week ended June 13, while the insured unemployment rate held steady at 1.2%. The four-week moving average of continuing claims also increased by 9k to 1.7945m, suggesting unemployed workers are still taking slightly longer to find new jobs.
|Indicator
|Latest
|Previous
|Expectation
|Initial Jobless Claims
|215k
|227k
|225k
|4-Week Average (Initial Claims)
|224.25k
|223.50k
|—
|Continuing Claims
|1.821m
|1.800m
|—
|Insured Unemployment Rate
|1.2%
|1.2%
|—
|4-Week Average (Continuing Claims)
|1.7945m
|1.7855m
|—