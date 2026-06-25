HomeLive CommentsUS Jobless Claims Fall to 215K, Labor Market Remains Resilient

US Jobless Claims Fall to 215K, Labor Market Remains Resilient

ActionForex
By ActionForex

US initial jobless claims fell more than expected last week, offering fresh evidence that layoffs remain limited despite signs of a gradual cooling in the labor market. Initial claims dropped by -12k to 215k in the week ended June 20, beating expectations of 225k. The previous week’s reading was revised to 227k. Meanwhile, the four-week moving average, which smooths weekly volatility, edged up by 750 to 224,250.

The picture was somewhat more mixed beneath the headline. Continuing claims, a proxy for the number of people receiving unemployment benefits, rose by 21k to 1.821m in the week ended June 13, while the insured unemployment rate held steady at 1.2%. The four-week moving average of continuing claims also increased by 9k to 1.7945m, suggesting unemployed workers are still taking slightly longer to find new jobs.

Indicator Latest Previous Expectation
Initial Jobless Claims 215k 227k 225k
4-Week Average (Initial Claims) 224.25k 223.50k
Continuing Claims 1.821m 1.800m
Insured Unemployment Rate 1.2% 1.2%
4-Week Average (Continuing Claims) 1.7945m 1.7855m

Full US jobless claims release here.

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