Japan Real Wages Extend Longest Growth Streak Since 2021

Japan’s real wages rose 1.4% yoy in May, extending gains for a fifth consecutive month, although the pace slowed from April’s 2.0% increase. The latest reading marks the longest stretch of positive real wage growth since a seven-month run in 2021, suggesting household purchasing power continued to improve despite persistent inflation pressures.
Nominal wages increased 3.2% yoy, easing from 3.6% yoy in April and falling short of the 3.4% yoy consensus. Even so, it marked the fourth consecutive month of wage growth above 3%, the longest such run in more than 34 years. Regular pay rose 3.0% yoy after a 3.3% gain in April, while overtime pay growth slowed from 4.8% yoy to 2.9% yoy. Special payments, largely reflecting bonuses, increased 5.2% yoy following April’s 10.3% rise.
Separately, household spending fell -0.4% yoy in May, improving slightly from April’s -0.5% decline and significantly outperforming expectations for a -2.2% drop. The combination of sustained real wage growth and a milder-than-expected decline in household spending suggests domestic consumption remained relatively resilient, offering continued support for Japan’s demand-driven recovery.
Japan Wages & Household Spending — May 2026
|Indicator
|Previous
|Latest
|Market Expectation
|Real Wages (YoY)
|2.0%
|1.4%
|N/A
|Nominal Wages (YoY)
|3.6%
|3.2%
|3.4%
|Household Spending (YoY)
|-0.5%
|-0.4%
|-2.2%
Wage Breakdown
|Component
|Previous
|Latest
|Regular Pay (Base Salaries)
|3.3%
|3.0%
|Overtime Pay
|4.8%
|2.9%
|Special Payments (Bonuses)
|10.3%
|5.2%
Key Takeaways
|Area
|Summary
|Real Wages
|Rose 1.4% yoy, marking the fifth consecutive monthly increase and the longest positive streak since 2021.
|Nominal Wages
|Increased 3.2% yoy, marking the fourth straight month above 3%, the longest such run in more than 34 years.
|Household Spending
|Fell –0.4% yoy, but significantly outperformed expectations for a –2.2% decline, suggesting consumer demand held up better than anticipated.