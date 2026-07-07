Japan Real Wages Extend Longest Growth Streak Since 2021

Japan’s real wages rose 1.4% yoy in May, extending gains for a fifth consecutive month, although the pace slowed from April’s 2.0% increase. The latest reading marks the longest stretch of positive real wage growth since a seven-month run in 2021, suggesting household purchasing power continued to improve despite persistent inflation pressures.

Nominal wages increased 3.2% yoy, easing from 3.6% yoy in April and falling short of the 3.4% yoy consensus. Even so, it marked the fourth consecutive month of wage growth above 3%, the longest such run in more than 34 years. Regular pay rose 3.0% yoy after a 3.3% gain in April, while overtime pay growth slowed from 4.8% yoy to 2.9% yoy. Special payments, largely reflecting bonuses, increased 5.2% yoy following April’s 10.3% rise.

Separately, household spending fell -0.4% yoy in May, improving slightly from April’s -0.5% decline and significantly outperforming expectations for a -2.2% drop. The combination of sustained real wage growth and a milder-than-expected decline in household spending suggests domestic consumption remained relatively resilient, offering continued support for Japan’s demand-driven recovery.

Japan Wages & Household Spending — May 2026

Indicator Previous Latest Market Expectation Real Wages (YoY) 2.0% 1.4% N/A Nominal Wages (YoY) 3.6% 3.2% 3.4% Household Spending (YoY) -0.5% -0.4% -2.2%

Wage Breakdown

Component Previous Latest Regular Pay (Base Salaries) 3.3% 3.0% Overtime Pay 4.8% 2.9% Special Payments (Bonuses) 10.3% 5.2%

Key Takeaways