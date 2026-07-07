ECB’s Panetta: Fragile Outlook Means No Predetermined Path for Rates

European Central Bank Governing Council member Fabio Panetta said the Eurozone economy continues to face a delicate balance between persistent inflation risks and weakening growth, arguing that policymakers should avoid committing to any predetermined path for interest rates. “The outlook remains fragile. Upside risks to inflation continue to coexist with downside risks to growth,” he said, underscoring the high degree of uncertainty surrounding the policy outlook.

Panetta argued that such an environment requires policymakers to remain flexible and closely monitor a broad range of indicators. He said the ECB must keep a close watch on geopolitical developments, energy markets, supply chains, wage growth and inflation expectations, adding that monetary policy should “avoid committing to a predetermined path.” While acknowledging that the recent easing in oil prices following US-Iran negotiations could prove more favorable than the ECB assumed in its June projections, he stressed that the overall outlook remains too uncertain to justify firm forward guidance.

Looking beyond the immediate outlook, Panetta described the global economy as entering a “Great Reconfiguration,” driven by geopolitical fragmentation, artificial intelligence, digital finance, demographic change and climate risks. Against that backdrop, he defended the ECB’s June rate decision as “robust across a range of scenarios,” suggesting policymakers believe flexibility rather than pre-commitment will remain the most appropriate approach as they assess incoming data ahead of future meetings.