FOMC Minutes Show Some Officials Were Ready to Hike in June

The minutes of the Federal Reserve’s June 16-17 meeting revealed that the unanimous decision to leave interest rates unchanged masked a noticeably more hawkish debate beneath the surface. While all policymakers ultimately supported keeping the federal funds target range at 3.50%-3.75%, “a few participants commented that… there was a case for raising the target range” at that meeting before deciding to wait for additional evidence. The discussion took place nearly two weeks before June’s weaker-than-expected payroll report, meaning it reflects the Committee’s thinking before labor market concerns re-emerged.

Inflation, rather than employment, dominated the discussion. Participants agreed that inflation “had increased further and remained well above the Committee’s 2 percent longer-run objective,” with risks “still tilted to the upside.” Policymakers cited tariffs, lingering supply disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz, and robust AI-related investment as key drivers of persistent price pressures. Several participants warned that strong demand for AI infrastructure would continue supporting prices for technology products and electricity, while most judged that economic growth exceeding potential output could keep inflation elevated. By contrast, many participants said the labor market “was not currently a source of inflationary pressures,” with wage growth broadly consistent with inflation eventually returning to target.

The minutes also offered the first clear confirmation that Chair Kevin Warsh’s communication strategy enjoys broad Committee support. A majority of participants favored shortening the post-meeting statement, while most agreed that language implying an easing bias should be removed. Those discussions reinforce Warsh’s preference for reducing reliance on forward guidance and allowing incoming data to shape policy decisions. The minutes also highlighted a genuine divide over the appropriate policy path. While many participants judged rates should end the year within or slightly below the current range, many others believed the appropriate policy rate would be above today’s level by year-end, underscoring that another rate hike remained a live possibility before softer June payroll data shifted market expectations.

Full FOMC Minutes here.