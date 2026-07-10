Japan PPI Hits Fastest Pace Since 2023 as Energy, AI Demand Drive Costs Higher

Japan’s producer inflation accelerated more than expected in June, highlighting mounting cost pressures from the Middle East conflict, robust AI-related demand and the persistent weakness of the Yen. Producer Price Index rose 0.4% month-on-month and 7.4% year-on-year, exceeding expectations of 0.3% and 6.8% respectively. Annual producer inflation accelerated from 6.6% in May to its fastest pace since March 2023, suggesting upstream price pressures remain firmly elevated.

The increase was led by a 22.8% surge in fuel prices as higher energy costs continued to feed through supply chains following the conflict in the Middle East. At the same time, non-ferrous metal prices climbed 39.2% from a year earlier, reflecting strong global demand for AI-related raw materials. Together, the data indicate that both geopolitical supply shocks and structural investment trends are continuing to lift production costs across Japanese industry.

A weak Yen added another inflationary pressure. The Yen-based import price index accelerated to a 29.7% year-on-year increase in June from a revised 26.1% in May, underscoring the rising cost of imported raw materials. While producer inflation does not automatically translate into consumer inflation, the latest figures reinforce the Bank of Japan’s assessment that price pressures remain elevated and will keep attention on how much of these higher input costs firms are able to pass on to households in the months ahead.