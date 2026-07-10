Canada Employment Tops Forecast as Jobless Rate Falls Again

Canada’s labor market continued to show resilience in June, with employment rising by 18.2k, comfortably above expectations for a 10.0k increase. While hiring slowed from May’s exceptionally strong 87.8k gain, the latest figures point to continued labor market stability rather than the sharp normalization many investors had anticipated. The unemployment rate unexpectedly declined to 6.5% from 6.6%, marking a second consecutive monthly fall and reinforcing the view that labor demand remains firm despite mounting uncertainty surrounding Canada’s trade outlook.

The details of the report were broadly encouraging. The employment rate edged up 0.1 percentage point to 60.8%, while the labor force participation rate held steady at 65.0%, indicating that the decline in unemployment was driven by stronger hiring rather than workers leaving the labor force. On a year-over-year basis, employment increased by 99k, or 0.5%, led by a 131k gain in full-time positions. Wage growth also picked up, with average hourly earnings rising 3.3% from a year earlier after a 3.0% increase in May, suggesting income growth remains supportive of household spending.

The figures are unlikely to fundamentally change the Bank of Canada’s policy outlook, but they do weaken the case for markets to price a more dovish stance ahead of next week’s meeting. Governor Tiff Macklem has emphasized that the larger challenge facing Canada is structural rather than cyclical, with evolving trade relations under the USMCA review process expected to reshape investment and growth over time. One stronger employment report does little to resolve those longer-term uncertainties, but it does suggest the domestic economy is going through that adjustment period in a position of greater strength than many investors had assumed.

Indicator June May Expectation Employment Change +18.2k +87.8k +10.0k Unemployment Rate 6.5% 6.6% 6.6% Employment Rate 60.8% 60.7% — Participation Rate 65.0% 65.0% — Average Hourly Wages (YoY) 3.3% 3.0% — Employment (YoY) +99k (+0.5%) — — Full-Time Employment (YoY) +131k (+0.8%) — —

Full Canada employment release here.