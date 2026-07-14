US CPI Misses Forecasts at 3.5%, Core Inflation at 2.6%

US inflation slowed much more than expected in June, offering the first meaningful challenge to the recent surge in Federal Reserve tightening expectations. Headline CPI fell -0.4% mom, slowing from 0.5% mom in May, while the annual rate eased from 4.2% yoy to 3.5% yoy. Core CPI was unchanged on the month, bringing the annual core rate down from 2.9% yoy to 2.6% yoy. Both headline and core inflation undershot market expectations, suggesting the recent inflation spike may have been more concentrated in energy than previously feared.

The sharp improvement was driven overwhelmingly by energy prices. The energy index fell -5.7% mom after posting consecutive monthly increases of 10.9%, 3.8% and 3.9% over the previous three months, marking the largest monthly decline since April 2020. That more than offset continued increases in shelter and food prices.

Shelter inflation slowed further, rising just 0.1% mom, the smallest monthly increase since January 2021, while food prices increased a modest 0.2% mom. Together, the data suggest underlying inflation pressures continued to moderate once the temporary energy shock began to unwind, despite energy prices still standing 15.7% above their level a year earlier.

Attention now shifts to Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s congressional testimony, where investors will look for clues on whether policymakers view the softer inflation report as sufficient to temper recent rate-hike expectations or continue emphasizing the inflation risks posed by the renewed surge in oil prices.

Economic Data

Indicator Actual Expected Previous CPI (MoM) -0.4% -0.1% 0.5% CPI (YoY) 3.5% 3.8% 4.2% Core CPI (MoM) 0.0% 0.2% 0.2% Core CPI (YoY) 2.6% 2.8% 2.9% Energy Index (MoM) -5.7% — 3.9% Energy Index (YoY) 15.7% — — Food Index (MoM) 0.2% — — Food Index (YoY) 3.0% — — Shelter Index (MoM) 0.1% — — Shelter Index (YoY) 3.3% — —

Market Takeaways

Both headline and core CPI undershot expectations, providing the first meaningful downside surprise in several months.

The sharp fall in energy prices was the dominant driver, with the largest monthly decline in the energy index since April 2020.

Shelter inflation continued to moderate, posting its smallest monthly increase since January 2021, while core CPI was flat.

The report suggests inflation pressures were less broad-based than recent hawkish Fed rhetoric implied.

The data challenge recent market repricing toward additional Fed tightening, although renewed oil price gains could reverse some of June’s disinflation in coming months.

Full US CPI release here.

