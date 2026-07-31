Japan Factory Output Beats Forecasts as Retail Sales Lose Momentum

Japan’s industrial sector delivered another encouraging performance in June, while household spending showed signs of losing momentum. Industrial production rose 1.3% m/m, accelerating from 0.1% in May and comfortably beating expectations of 0.7%. It marked the third consecutive monthly increase and the strongest gain since January, with output also rising 4.2% y/y, reversing May’s -2.1% decline to record the fastest annual growth in nearly four years. In contrast, retail sales increased just 0.5% y/y, slowing sharply from a revised 5.0% and missing expectations of 3.1%.

The improvement in factory activity was broad enough to suggest manufacturing continues to recover. Production machinery rebounded 7.6% after falling -3.5% in May, while electrical machinery and information and communication electronics equipment rose 5.8% following a -5.1% decline. General-purpose and business-oriented machinery also recovered strongly. Manufacturers remain optimistic, projecting production to increase 1.2% in July and a further 4.5% in August, indicating confidence that the recovery still has momentum.

The retail figures, however, painted a more cautious picture of domestic demand. Although automobile sales remained strong and spending on clothing and personal goods increased, weakness was widespread elsewhere, with declines in food and beverages, department stores, machinery, fuel and pharmaceuticals. Retail sales also fell -4.1% m/m, the steepest monthly decline since April 2021.

Taken together, the data suggest Japan’s recovery remains uneven. Manufacturing continues to benefit from improving external conditions and stronger business investment, while household consumption appears to be facing increasing pressure from higher living costs.

Economic Data

Indicator Actual Expected Previous Industrial Production M/M (Jun P) 1.3% 0.7% 0.1% Industrial Production Y/Y (Jun) 4.2% — -2.1% Retail Sales Y/Y (Jun) 0.5% 3.1% 5.0% Retail Sales M/M (Jun) -4.1% — 1.7% Manufacturers’ Output Forecast (Jul) 1.2% — — Manufacturers’ Output Forecast (Aug) 4.5% — —

Key Takeaways