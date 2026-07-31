Japan Factory Output Beats Forecasts as Retail Sales Lose Momentum

Japan’s industrial sector delivered another encouraging performance in June, while household spending showed signs of losing momentum. Industrial production rose 1.3% m/m, accelerating from 0.1% in May and comfortably beating expectations of 0.7%. It marked the third consecutive monthly increase and the strongest gain since January, with output also rising 4.2% y/y, reversing May’s -2.1% decline to record the fastest annual growth in nearly four years. In contrast, retail sales increased just 0.5% y/y, slowing sharply from a revised 5.0% and missing expectations of 3.1%.
The improvement in factory activity was broad enough to suggest manufacturing continues to recover. Production machinery rebounded 7.6% after falling -3.5% in May, while electrical machinery and information and communication electronics equipment rose 5.8% following a -5.1% decline. General-purpose and business-oriented machinery also recovered strongly. Manufacturers remain optimistic, projecting production to increase 1.2% in July and a further 4.5% in August, indicating confidence that the recovery still has momentum.
The retail figures, however, painted a more cautious picture of domestic demand. Although automobile sales remained strong and spending on clothing and personal goods increased, weakness was widespread elsewhere, with declines in food and beverages, department stores, machinery, fuel and pharmaceuticals. Retail sales also fell -4.1% m/m, the steepest monthly decline since April 2021.
Taken together, the data suggest Japan’s recovery remains uneven. Manufacturing continues to benefit from improving external conditions and stronger business investment, while household consumption appears to be facing increasing pressure from higher living costs.
Economic Data
|Indicator
|Actual
|Expected
|Previous
|Industrial Production M/M (Jun P)
|1.3%
|0.7%
|0.1%
|Industrial Production Y/Y (Jun)
|4.2%
|—
|-2.1%
|Retail Sales Y/Y (Jun)
|0.5%
|3.1%
|5.0%
|Retail Sales M/M (Jun)
|-4.1%
|—
|1.7%
|Manufacturers’ Output Forecast (Jul)
|1.2%
|—
|—
|Manufacturers’ Output Forecast (Aug)
|4.5%
|—
|—
Key Takeaways
- Japan’s manufacturing recovery gathered pace. Industrial production rose 1.3% m/m, beating expectations of 0.7% and marking the third consecutive monthly increase. Annual output rebounded from -2.1% to 4.2%, the strongest growth in nearly four years.
- Capital goods industries led the rebound. Production machinery, electrical machinery and business-oriented equipment all recorded strong gains, suggesting business investment and factory activity remain resilient.
- Manufacturers remain optimistic. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry survey showed firms expect production to rise 1.2% in July and 4.5% in August, pointing to continued momentum in the industrial sector.
- Consumer spending weakened sharply. Retail sales slowed from 5.0% to 0.5% y/y, well below expectations of 3.1%, while sales fell 4.1% m/m, the steepest monthly decline since April 2021.
- Retail weakness was broad-based. Apart from strong automobile and apparel sales, most categories—including food and beverages, department stores, machinery, fuel, and pharmaceuticals—recorded declines.
- The data present a mixed picture for the BoJ. Strong factory activity supports confidence in the economic recovery and ongoing policy normalization, but weaker household spending suggests domestic demand remains fragile, arguing for a gradual rather than aggressive tightening path.