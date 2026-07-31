China NBS Manufacturing PMI Falls Back Into Contraction at 49.2 as Domestic Demand Weakens

China’s manufacturing activity slipped back into contraction in July, suggesting the recovery seen during the second quarter has lost momentum. The official NBS Manufacturing PMI fell from 50.3 to 49.2, below market expectations of 49.9 and marking the lowest reading since February. The decline also erased four consecutive months of expansion, indicating factories entered the third quarter on a weaker footing amid softening demand and a more challenging external environment.

The deterioration was broad-based. The production index dropped -1.5 points to 49.9, while the new orders index fell -2.7 points to 48.5, highlighting a renewed loss of domestic demand. New export orders also weakened to 49.6, while purchasing activity, imports and order backlogs all deteriorated, suggesting manufacturers became increasingly cautious about production plans. Although finished goods inventories and employment edged higher, business confidence softened, with the production and business activity expectations index slipping to 54.1. The National Bureau of Statistics’ accompanying analysis emphasized that weak domestic demand remains the primary constraint on production and called for stronger fiscal support and infrastructure investment to revive private-sector activity.

The weakness extended beyond manufacturing. The official non-manufacturing PMI also fell back below the expansion threshold to 49.0 from 50.2, indicating slower activity in the broader services and construction sectors. Together, the surveys point to a broad loss of economic momentum at the start of the third quarter and reinforce expectations that policymakers may need to introduce additional measures to support domestic demand if growth continues to soften.

Economic Data

Indicator Actual Expected Previous NBS Manufacturing PMI (Jul) 49.2 49.9 50.3 NBS Non-Manufacturing PMI (Jul) 49.0 50.0 50.2 Production Index 49.9 — 51.4 New Orders Index 48.5 — 51.2 New Export Orders Index 49.6 — 50.1 Purchasing Volume Index 49.4 — 51.4 Imports Index 47.5 — 49.6 Employment Index 49.0 — 48.5 Output Price Index 47.8 — 48.2 Input Price Index 53.2 — 54.2 Business Expectations Index 54.1 — 54.3

Key Takeaways