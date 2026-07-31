China NBS Manufacturing PMI Falls Back Into Contraction at 49.2 as Domestic Demand Weakens

China’s manufacturing activity slipped back into contraction in July, suggesting the recovery seen during the second quarter has lost momentum. The official NBS Manufacturing PMI fell from 50.3 to 49.2, below market expectations of 49.9 and marking the lowest reading since February. The decline also erased four consecutive months of expansion, indicating factories entered the third quarter on a weaker footing amid softening demand and a more challenging external environment.
The deterioration was broad-based. The production index dropped -1.5 points to 49.9, while the new orders index fell -2.7 points to 48.5, highlighting a renewed loss of domestic demand. New export orders also weakened to 49.6, while purchasing activity, imports and order backlogs all deteriorated, suggesting manufacturers became increasingly cautious about production plans. Although finished goods inventories and employment edged higher, business confidence softened, with the production and business activity expectations index slipping to 54.1. The National Bureau of Statistics’ accompanying analysis emphasized that weak domestic demand remains the primary constraint on production and called for stronger fiscal support and infrastructure investment to revive private-sector activity.
The weakness extended beyond manufacturing. The official non-manufacturing PMI also fell back below the expansion threshold to 49.0 from 50.2, indicating slower activity in the broader services and construction sectors. Together, the surveys point to a broad loss of economic momentum at the start of the third quarter and reinforce expectations that policymakers may need to introduce additional measures to support domestic demand if growth continues to soften.
Economic Data
|Indicator
|Actual
|Expected
|Previous
|NBS Manufacturing PMI (Jul)
|49.2
|49.9
|50.3
|NBS Non-Manufacturing PMI (Jul)
|49.0
|50.0
|50.2
|Production Index
|49.9
|—
|51.4
|New Orders Index
|48.5
|—
|51.2
|New Export Orders Index
|49.6
|—
|50.1
|Purchasing Volume Index
|49.4
|—
|51.4
|Imports Index
|47.5
|—
|49.6
|Employment Index
|49.0
|—
|48.5
|Output Price Index
|47.8
|—
|48.2
|Input Price Index
|53.2
|—
|54.2
|Business Expectations Index
|54.1
|—
|54.3
Key Takeaways
- China’s manufacturing sector slipped back into contraction. The official Manufacturing PMI fell from 50.3 to 49.2, below both the 50 expansion threshold and market expectations of 49.9, marking the weakest reading since February.
- Demand weakened noticeably. The new orders index dropped 2.7 points to 48.5, the largest decline among the major sub-indices, highlighting softer domestic demand. New export orders also slipped back below 50, indicating external demand remained subdued.
- Production lost momentum. The production index fell from 51.4 to 49.9, while purchasing activity and imports also weakened, suggesting manufacturers scaled back production plans in response to softer orders.
- Weakness was broad-based across company sizes. PMI fell below 50 for large (49.5), medium-sized (49.7) and small enterprises (47.4), with small firms continuing to face the greatest pressure.
- Business confidence softened but remained positive. The production and business activity expectations index eased slightly to 54.1, suggesting manufacturers still expect growth over the coming months despite weaker current conditions.
- Services also moved into contraction. The Non-Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly fell from 50.2 to 49.0, indicating economic weakness has broadened beyond factories into services and construction.
- The official assessment focused on domestic demand. The NBS noted that weakening domestic demand remains the main constraint on production and called for stronger fiscal support, infrastructure investment and measures to boost employment and household income.