Eurozone Core Inflation Unexpectedly Accelerates to 2.5%, Reinforcing ECB Hawkishness

Eurozone inflation remained elevated in July, with headline CPI holding at 2.9% year-over-year, matching expectations and edging up from 2.8% in June. The bigger surprise came from core inflation, which accelerated to 2.5% from 2.4%, beating expectations for an unchanged reading. While the headline increase was largely driven by higher energy prices, the pickup in core inflation suggests underlying price pressures are proving more persistent than markets had anticipated.

The details of the report reinforced that message. Energy inflation accelerated sharply from 8.5% to 10.0% as higher oil prices fed into consumer prices. More importantly for the European Central Bank, services inflation edged up from 3.2% to 3.3%, highlighting continued domestic price pressures linked to wages and labor costs. Non-energy industrial goods inflation also firmed from 0.7% to 0.9%, while food, alcohol and tobacco inflation eased further from 1.5% to 1.2%. The combination suggests inflation is becoming broader, with cooling food prices masking renewed firmness elsewhere in the basket.

For the ECB, the report lends further support to the cautious hawkish tone struck after last week’s policy meeting. President Christine Lagarde warned that inflation is likely to remain above target well into 2027, while policymakers such as Peter Kazimir have argued that another rate increase may still be needed. With underlying inflation firming before the full second-round effects of higher energy costs have filtered through the economy, today’s data lower the hurdle for a September “insurance hike”, even if they stop short of making another increase a foregone conclusion.

Economic Data Summary

Indicator Actual Expected Previous Headline CPI Y/Y (Jul P) 2.9% 2.9% 2.8% Core CPI Y/Y (Jul P) 2.5% 2.4% 2.4%

Inflation Components

Component Current Previous Trend Energy 10.0% 8.5% ↑ Accelerated sharply Services 3.3% 3.2% ↑ Sticky, edged higher Non-energy industrial goods 0.9% 0.7% ↑ Firmed Food, alcohol & tobacco 1.2% 1.5% ↓ Continued easing

Key Takeaways

Headline inflation edged higher while core inflation surprised to the upside. Eurozone headline CPI rose from 2.8% to 2.9% , matching expectations, while core CPI accelerated unexpectedly from 2.4% to 2.5% .

Eurozone headline CPI rose from to , matching expectations, while core CPI accelerated unexpectedly from to . Services inflation remains stubbornly elevated. Services CPI increased from 3.2% to 3.3% , indicating domestic price pressures linked to wages continue to prove persistent.

Services CPI increased from to , indicating domestic price pressures linked to wages continue to prove persistent. Energy inflation is reaccelerating. Energy inflation jumped from 8.5% to 10.0% as higher oil prices began feeding into consumer prices.

Energy inflation jumped from to as higher oil prices began feeding into consumer prices. Goods inflation also strengthened. Non-energy industrial goods inflation rose from 0.7% to 0.9% , suggesting price pressures are broadening beyond energy alone.

Non-energy industrial goods inflation rose from to , suggesting price pressures are broadening beyond energy alone. Food continues to be the main disinflation driver. Food, alcohol and tobacco inflation slowed from 1.5% to 1.2% , helping contain the rise in headline CPI.

Food, alcohol and tobacco inflation slowed from to , helping contain the rise in headline CPI. The composition matters more than the headline. Stronger services, energy and goods inflation outweighed easing food prices, pointing to broader underlying inflationary pressures.

Stronger services, energy and goods inflation outweighed easing food prices, pointing to broader underlying inflationary pressures. The report supports the ECB’s hawkish bias. While not guaranteeing a September rate hike, the upside surprise in core inflation strengthens the case for another “insurance hike” if inflation remains persistent.

Full Eurozone CPI flash release here.