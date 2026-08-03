Australia Manufacturing PMI Finalizes at Six-Month High, Yet Inflation and Supply Risks Limit Confidence

Australia’s manufacturing sector showed further signs of recovery in July, with S&P Global Australia Manufacturing PMI finalized at 52.0, up from 51.5 in June and the strongest reading since January. The sector has now remained in expansion territory for four consecutive months, supported by renewed growth in both production and new orders as business conditions improved at the start of the second half of the year.

The details of the survey suggest the recovery is beginning to broaden, albeit only gradually. Factory output expanded for the first time in six months, while new orders returned to growth for the first time since February. However, both increases were only marginal, indicating that underlying demand remains subdued. Manufacturers also continued to face elevated input costs and supply-side pressures, preventing a stronger rebound despite the improvement in headline activity.

S&P Global’s Economics Director Andrew Harker said the latest data offered reassurance that the sector was recovering from the disruption caused by the Middle East conflict, but stressed that the improvement remained tentative. He warned that renewed deterioration in the region could quickly rekindle inflationary and supply pressures, leaving the nascent recovery vulnerable. The survey therefore points to improving business conditions, but also underscores that manufacturers remain highly exposed to geopolitical developments that could influence both inflation and the broader economic outlook.

Economic Data

Indicator Actual Previous Manufacturing PMI 52.0 51.5 Output Returned to growth Contracted New Orders Returned to growth Contracted Business Conditions Improved at fastest pace since January Improved

Market Takeaways

Manufacturing PMI rose from 51.5 to 52.0 , marking the strongest expansion since January and extending the sector’s expansion streak to four months.

, marking the strongest expansion since January and extending the sector’s expansion streak to four months. Output increased for the first time in six months, while new orders returned to growth for the first time since February, suggesting the manufacturing downturn linked to the Middle East conflict is easing.

Despite the stronger headline reading, both output and demand expanded only marginally, indicating the recovery remains fragile rather than broad-based.

Persistent price and supply-chain pressures continue to weigh on manufacturers, leaving the sector vulnerable to renewed geopolitical disruptions.

The survey reinforces the view that Australia’s manufacturing sector is stabilizing, but the durability of the recovery will depend heavily on whether inflation and supply pressures ease further.

Full Australia PMI Manufacturing final release here.