US JOLTS Job Openings Slip, But Labor Market Still Shows No Meaningful Weakness

US job openings edged lower in June, but the broader picture remained one of a labor market that is cooling gradually rather than deteriorating. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) showed vacancies easing from a revised 7.54 million in May to 7.36 million, while the job openings rate slipped from 4.5% to 4.4%. Hires were little changed at 5.35 million, and total separations also held broadly steady, suggesting labor demand remains resilient despite restrictive monetary policy.

The details offered little evidence of broad-based weakness. Job openings increased in transportation, warehousing and utilities as well as federal government, but declined in wholesale trade, nondurable goods manufacturing, and mining and logging. Workers’ willingness to change jobs remained subdued, with quits unchanged at 3.2 million, while layoffs and discharges also held steady at 1.8 million, reinforcing the view that employers continue to retain staff despite slower hiring momentum.

The report is unlikely to materially alter expectations for Federal Reserve policy. Coming after Monday’s stronger-than-expected ISM Manufacturing survey, the JOLTS data suggest the labor market remains sufficiently firm to support the Fed’s wait-and-see approach. Attention now shifts to ADP employment on Wednesday and Friday’s Non-Farm Payrolls report, which are likely to carry much greater weight in determining whether markets increase or scale back expectations for another rate hike later this year.

Data Summary

Indicator June 2026 May 2026 (Rev.) Trend Job openings 7.359M 7.537M ▼ -178K Job openings rate 4.4% 4.5% Slightly lower Hires 5.348M 5.252M Broadly unchanged Hires rate 3.4% 3.3% Slightly higher Total separations 5.351M 5.260M Little changed Separations rate 3.4% 3.3% Stable Quits 3.170M 3.170M Unchanged Quits rate 2.0% 2.0% Unchanged Layoffs & discharges 1.828M 1.811M Little changed Layoffs rate 1.1% 1.1% Unchanged

Notable Industry Changes

Category June Change Job openings Transportation, warehousing & utilities ▲ +97K Federal government ▲ +39K Wholesale trade ▼ -74K Nondurable manufacturing ▼ -55K Mining & logging ▼ -9K Hires Federal government ▼ -6K Quits Federal government ▼ -4K

Key Takeaways

Job openings edged down to 7.36 million , but remained consistent with a labor market that is cooling gradually rather than weakening sharply.

, but remained consistent with a labor market that is cooling gradually rather than weakening sharply. Hiring held broadly steady at 5.35 million , while the hires rate ticked up to 3.4% , indicating employers continue to add workers.

, while the hires rate ticked up to , indicating employers continue to add workers. Layoffs and discharges remained unchanged at 1.8 million , suggesting companies are still reluctant to reduce headcount.

, suggesting companies are still reluctant to reduce headcount. Workers’ willingness to change jobs remained subdued, with quits holding steady at 3.2 million and the quits rate unchanged at 2.0% .

and the quits rate unchanged at . Transportation and warehousing led gains in job openings, while wholesale trade and nondurable manufacturing softened.

The report is unlikely to materially change Fed expectations, leaving attention firmly on ADP employment and Friday’s Non-Farm Payrolls.

Full US JOLTS release here.