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US JOLTS Job Openings Slip, But Labor Market Still Shows No Meaningful Weakness

ActionForex
By ActionForex

US job openings edged lower in June, but the broader picture remained one of a labor market that is cooling gradually rather than deteriorating. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) showed vacancies easing from a revised 7.54 million in May to 7.36 million, while the job openings rate slipped from 4.5% to 4.4%. Hires were little changed at 5.35 million, and total separations also held broadly steady, suggesting labor demand remains resilient despite restrictive monetary policy.

The details offered little evidence of broad-based weakness. Job openings increased in transportation, warehousing and utilities as well as federal government, but declined in wholesale trade, nondurable goods manufacturing, and mining and logging. Workers’ willingness to change jobs remained subdued, with quits unchanged at 3.2 million, while layoffs and discharges also held steady at 1.8 million, reinforcing the view that employers continue to retain staff despite slower hiring momentum.

The report is unlikely to materially alter expectations for Federal Reserve policy. Coming after Monday’s stronger-than-expected ISM Manufacturing survey, the JOLTS data suggest the labor market remains sufficiently firm to support the Fed’s wait-and-see approach. Attention now shifts to ADP employment on Wednesday and Friday’s Non-Farm Payrolls report, which are likely to carry much greater weight in determining whether markets increase or scale back expectations for another rate hike later this year.

Data Summary

Indicator June 2026 May 2026 (Rev.) Trend
Job openings 7.359M 7.537M ▼ -178K
Job openings rate 4.4% 4.5% Slightly lower
Hires 5.348M 5.252M Broadly unchanged
Hires rate 3.4% 3.3% Slightly higher
Total separations 5.351M 5.260M Little changed
Separations rate 3.4% 3.3% Stable
Quits 3.170M 3.170M Unchanged
Quits rate 2.0% 2.0% Unchanged
Layoffs & discharges 1.828M 1.811M Little changed
Layoffs rate 1.1% 1.1% Unchanged

Notable Industry Changes

Category June Change
Job openings
Transportation, warehousing & utilities ▲ +97K
Federal government ▲ +39K
Wholesale trade ▼ -74K
Nondurable manufacturing ▼ -55K
Mining & logging ▼ -9K
Hires
Federal government ▼ -6K
Quits
Federal government ▼ -4K

Key Takeaways

  • Job openings edged down to 7.36 million, but remained consistent with a labor market that is cooling gradually rather than weakening sharply.
  • Hiring held broadly steady at 5.35 million, while the hires rate ticked up to 3.4%, indicating employers continue to add workers.
  • Layoffs and discharges remained unchanged at 1.8 million, suggesting companies are still reluctant to reduce headcount.
  • Workers’ willingness to change jobs remained subdued, with quits holding steady at 3.2 million and the quits rate unchanged at 2.0%.
  • Transportation and warehousing led gains in job openings, while wholesale trade and nondurable manufacturing softened.
  • The report is unlikely to materially change Fed expectations, leaving attention firmly on ADP employment and Friday’s Non-Farm Payrolls.

 

Full US JOLTS release here.

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