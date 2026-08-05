Japan’s Wage Cycle Keeps Improving as Real Pay Rises for Sixth Month

Japan’s wage growth remained robust in June, reinforcing the Bank of Japan’s case for continued policy normalization. Real wages rose 1.6% y/y, matching May’s upwardly revised gain and marking a sixth consecutive monthly increase, the longest positive streak since 2021. More notably, nominal cash earnings climbed 3.4%, extending a run of monthly increases above 3% to five months, the longest such streak in more than 34 years.

The strength in pay was supported by another solid round of summer bonuses and this year’s strong “shunto” wage negotiations. Special earnings, which include bonuses, rose 3.5%. Summer bonuses also topped JPY 1 million on average for the first time since comparable records began in 1981, reflecting healthy corporate profitability.

Separately, Japan’s largest business lobby, Keidanren, said major companies agreed to average wage increases of 5.37%, exceeding 5% for a third consecutive year.

The latest figures reinforce the view that Japan’s long-awaited wage-price cycle continues to gain traction. Combined with recent PMI surveys showing firms raising selling prices at one of the fastest rates in nearly two decades, the wage data support the BOJ’s assessment that upside inflation risks remain, keeping the door open to further interest rate hikes in the months ahead.

Data Summary

Indicator June May Trend Real wages (y/y) +1.6% +1.6% Sixth straight increase Nominal cash earnings (y/y) +3.4% +3.2% Fifth straight month above 3% Inflation used for wage calculation (y/y) 1.9% 1.7% Higher Special earnings / Bonuses (y/y) +3.5% — Stronger

Key Takeaways