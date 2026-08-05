US ADP Employment Miss at 44k Growth Slows Sharply, But Wage Growth Stays Firm

US private-sector hiring slowed more sharply than expected in July. The ADP National Employment Report showed private employment increased by 44k, well below the 75k consensus forecast and down from a revised 95k in June. Hiring remained concentrated in the service sector, which added 47k jobs, while goods-producing industries shed 3k, leaving overall employment growth at its weakest pace in recent months.

The softer headline, however, was accompanied by continued resilience in wages. Annual pay growth for workers who stayed with their employers held steady at 4.4%, while wage growth for job changers accelerated to 7.0%, the strongest since August 2025.

ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson noted that stronger pay gains for job changers suggest labour shortages persist in parts of the economy even as employers adjust hiring plans to shifting macroeconomic conditions.

Data Summary

Indicator July June Trend ADP Private Employment 44k 95k ▼ Hiring slowed sharply Market Expectation 75k — Missed by 31k Goods-Producing Employment -3k — ▼ Contracted Service-Providing Employment +47k — ▲ Continued growth Small Businesses +23k — ▲ Largest contributor Medium Businesses +8k — ▲ Positive Large Businesses +13k — ▲ Positive Pay Growth – Job Stayers 4.4% y/y 4.4% ► Unchanged Pay Growth – Job Changers 7.0% y/y 6.7% ▲ Highest since Aug 2025

Key Takeaways

US private employment rose by just 44k in July , well below the 75k consensus forecast and down from a revised 95k in June, pointing to slower hiring momentum.

, well below the consensus forecast and down from a revised in June, pointing to slower hiring momentum. Employment growth remained concentrated in the services sector (+47k) , while goods-producing industries lost 3k jobs .

, while . Hiring was positive across businesses of all sizes, with small firms accounting for more than half of July’s job gains.

of July’s job gains. Wage growth remained resilient. Pay for job stayers held steady at 4.4% , while job changers saw pay growth accelerate to 7.0% , the strongest since August 2025.

, while , the strongest since August 2025. ADP said stronger wage gains for job changers suggest labour shortages persist in parts of the economy , even as employers become more cautious about hiring.

, even as employers become more cautious about hiring. The report reinforces the picture of a cooling—but not collapsing—labour market, keeping attention firmly on Friday’s official nonfarm payrolls report for confirmation.

Full US ADP employment release here.